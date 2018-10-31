More than 1.5 million people have voted in Georgia with less than a week till Election Day

ATLANTA - With less than a week until Election Day, the secretary of state’s office says more than 1.5 million have voted early across Georgia.
That number is more than double the turnout from this point in the 2014 election, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
So far, some 500,000 or so early ballots – about one-third of the total – came from voters who skipped the 2014 midterm.
The high turnout seen in Georgia so far is following a trend being seen across the country.
Figures show that Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Indiana, Minnesota and Delaware have already blown past their total early vote for 2014.
This comes as the race for Georgia’s next governor continues to heat up.
Heavy hitters of the highest caliber on both sides of the aisle are heading to the Peach State this weekend to stump for Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams.
Friday, former President Barack Obama will come to Atlanta to stump for Abrams, while on Sunday, President Donald Trump will stump for Kemp at a rally in Macon.
Our latest Channel 2 Action News/Landmark Communications poll showed the race between Kemp and Abrams remains neck and neck.
Early voting ends Friday. Election Day is Nov. 6.
