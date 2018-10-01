  • NEW POLL: Kemp leads among older voters, Abrams up with women

    ATLANTA - We’re a little over a month away from Election Day and finding out who will be Georgia’s next governor.

    On Monday, the latest Channel 2 Action News, Landmark Communications poll was released.

    Republican candidate Brian Kemp has a strong lead among voters over the age of 65. Democrat Stacey Abrams has a 9 percentage point lead among women voters.

    Kemp and Abrams have agreed to debate Nov. 4, LIVE on Channel 2. 

