NEW POLL: Kemp leads among older voters, Abrams up with women

ATLANTA - We’re a little over a month away from Election Day and finding out who will be Georgia’s next governor.
On Monday, the latest Channel 2 Action News, Landmark Communications poll was released.
Republican candidate Brian Kemp has a strong lead among voters over the age of 65. Democrat Stacey Abrams has a 9 percentage point lead among women voters.
We’re breaking down all of the poll’s results and what it means moving toward Election Day, LIVE at 6 on Channel 2 Action News.
Kemp and Abrams have agreed to debate Nov. 4, LIVE on Channel 2.
