ATLANTA - Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams have agreed to participate in two televised debates before Election Day on Nov. 6.
WSB-TV will host a debate between the two Gubernatorial candidates on Nov. 4 in Atlanta. You can watch the debate LIVE on Channel 2, WSBTV.com and with the WSB-TV News App.
The candidates will also participate in a debate hosted by Georgia Public Broadcasting on Oct. 23. It will be broadcast statewide.
Kemp and Abrams said they look forward to engaging in a conversation about the issues impacting Georgians.
