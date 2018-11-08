0 Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, husband confirm niece was killed in California shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley have confirmed that their niece, Alaina, is one of 12 victims of a mass shooting in California. The 18-year-old was a freshman at Pepperdine University, officials said.

The couple released this statement Thursday afternoon:

“Our hearts are broken. We just leaned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Mowry first began exchanging messages with her niece's suitemates early Thursday morning when they said she was missing on Twitter.

#BREAKING: Alaina Housley, the niece of actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, was among the 12 killed in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks. https://t.co/vdUNwsLYPn pic.twitter.com/WcumHzRLgF — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 8, 2018

After the young woman's roommate posted a message on Twitter, which read that her friends had gone out dancing and, "My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything," the actress addressed her directly, writing, "Ashley this is her aunt Tamera Mowry-Housley. Can you please DM me your information?"

My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline pic.twitter.com/t1nUHneChW — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

The two had been going back and forth trying to find out anything they could about her whereabouts or status.

The actress and "Real" host has asked questions like, "Do you know what hospitals she could be at?" and "Is she the only one unaccounted for?"

Her roommate was also in contact with Adam Housley and indeed said Alaina is the only one of her friends not accounted for at the time, adding, "Yes, all the other girls are safe."

Adam Housley had also been posting about his niece, "praying" that she would be found safe after everything is sorted out by authorities.

"Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do," he wrote Thursday morning.

Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do. https://t.co/sp9I9dLXsq — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 8, 2018

Adam Housley spoke to the Los Angeles Times earlier Thursday and said his niece's Apple Watch and iPhone's location still puts her at the bar.

“My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead. I’m hoping I’m wrong,” he told the paper.

Mowry-Housley's sister and fellow actress, Tia Mowry, also took to Instagram to write, "Alaina Housely we are praying. We love u! If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you! #borderline."

Authorities say the bar, which was hosting a weekly college night, was filled when they responded to a shooting just before midnight. The lone suspect, 28-year-old Ian David Long, was later found dead inside the bar.

In addition to those that were killed, 10 people with gunshot wounds or lacerations were sent to Los Robles Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released, hospital officials said.

