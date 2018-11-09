Busy street in downtown Atlanta could be shut down because people say it's dangerous

ATLANTA - A busy downtown Atlanta street could shut down for good.
For the past year, Channel 2 Action News has told you about safety concerns on Mitchell Street. The street is next to the state capitol.
A high-level source within the state capitol told Channel 2's Dave Huddleston the governor's staff and Mayor Bottoms’ staff are in talks to permanently shut down this stretch of Mitchell Street by January.
There are even sketches of what the street could look like.
Huddleston called the mayor's office and her spokesperson told him they would not comment or give a statement about the ongoing negotiations.
Former state Rep. Mark Hamilton told Huddleston that during his nine years at the capitol, he always thought the state patrol did a good job getting people across the street, but things may have changed.
