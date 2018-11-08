Family wants answers after man shot and killed by homeowner

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The family of a man who was shot and killed after a homeowner said he tried to break in say there has to be more to the story.
James Earl Sanders, 29, was shot in the neck in a Gainesville neighborhood in October. He died a few days later.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes talked to Sander's mother, who said she does not believe her son was robbing the home and that police never interviewed the family.
We're talking to the family of the man who was killed, who desperately want answers, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Someone shot & killed James Earl Sanders in Hall County on 10/15 & his family wants answers. Police told me, as of right now, they’re not charging the man who killed him.— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 8, 2018
We’re asking the hard questions to find out why. Watch this exclusive story on Ch2 today pic.twitter.com/GN8fcGuowe
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}