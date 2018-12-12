  • Nearly 100 Amazon packages dumped on the side of the road

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Several dozen Amazon packages were dumped on the side of the road Tuesday night in Buckhead.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood, where dozens of Amazon boxes and bags were left. 

    Pozen talked to a man and his wife, who said they saw something off the side of the road that they initially thought was just trash. 

    The next day, they realized it was actually neatly stacked Amazon boxes and bags, some of them open. 

    We're working to find out how this happened and what it could mean for those who ordered the packages, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories