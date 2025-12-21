Person found shot at Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A male was found with an apparent gunshot wound at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Sunday afternoon, Atlanta PD said.

He was taken to the hospital and was described as alert, conscious and breathing.

Airport operations have not been affected, APD said.

Officials are investigating the shooting. They have not revealed the identity of the victim or if there’s a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story.

