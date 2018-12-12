DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods in Stone Mountain on Wednesday afternoon.
According to DeKalb County police, investigators were called to the 900 block of Lake Drive Court in the Mainstreet subdivision.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows nearly a dozen police cruisers at the scene.
Few details have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information.
