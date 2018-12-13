0 ‘Wing mom' helps son find potential girlfriend

We know about the “wing man” but what about “wing mom?” She’s the mom who will stop at almost nothing to get a hookup and potential girlfriend for her son whether he wants her to or not.

Charisma Valdez, a student at the University of Texas San Antonio, reached out to a fellow student whose mom tried to get them connected.

In the post Valdez wrote, “If your name is Cody, you’re 6’4, you go to UTSA, live at the Outpost, a sophomore, AND majoring in Global Affairs. Your mom truly is your wingman. She just showed my roomates and I your picture at HEB trying to find you a GF.”

Valdez told KTRK that she had misspelled his name in the post - it is actually Codey.

Valdez spoke with KTRK. She said that the roommates and Codey’s mother, Patricia, started talking about dogs. The conversation evolved into something different.

“We were pretty excited at first because we were talking about puppies, and then once she brought up her son and that whole conversation, we got pretty serious,” Valdez told KTRK.

Mom’s hopeful couple actually met at a shopping center and posted a photo of the two of them together.

