Judge rules police, prosecutors broke law when recording accused prostitutes

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A DeKalb County judge has ruled the Dunwoody police and prosecutors broke the law when they recorded undercover video of accused prostitutes sleeping with their customers.
In her order, the judge wrote that the accused prostitutes and their customers had a “reasonable expectation of privacy against being secretly monitored and recorded.”
A legal analyst for Channel 2 says the ruling could be a big hit to the prosecution’s case.
“I am shocked that the District Attorney's Office fought us on this issue when there was no question that the District Attorney never approved of the use of the video surveillance. Regardless, in no uncertain terms, the Judge's Order suppressing the video evidence makes it clear that the video evidence was obtained unlawfully and therefore it is not admissible,” the prosecution said in a statement.
The DeKalb Count District Attorney’s Office said in a statement:
“We have received and reviewed the Judge’s order related to this matter. We respect the Court’s decision and are currently evaluating our options regarding the appropriate course of action. The case remains open and pending.”
