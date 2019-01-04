Police: Man arrested after dumping dog on side of road

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say a man abandoned his dog alongside a busy road late at night in bad weather, but officers saw what happened and arrested him.
According to the police report obtained by Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas, officers arrested 27-year-old Matthew Sanders around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of abandonment of a dog and reckless conduct.
The officers stopped a car after they saw it pull away from the side of the road in unincorporated Duluth, leaving a dog behind.
As the car drove away, the dog began to chase it.
Sanders told officers he was trying to get rid of the dog, named Prince, because it wouldn't listen to him.
We're going through the police report and working to learn the latest details about the investigation. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE reports.
