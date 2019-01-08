Man caught in middle of deadly shooting says police officer saved his life

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The man caught in the middle of an officer-involved shooting is thanking the officer who he said saved his life from an armed robber.
We first brought you this story on New Year's day when police said when a robber walked into a DeKalb County liquor store, shooting at customers and workers.
The owner of the store told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr that he called to thank his security guard for shooting and stopping the man, who later died.
Surveillance video obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed the officer fire across the store in the direction of the gunman. Several customers inside ducked for cover, but no one else was reported injured.
Learn why the customer says the shooting has given him a new perspective, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}