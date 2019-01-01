Officer shoots, kills attempted robber at liquor store, GBI says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in DeKalb County.
According to the GBI, the shooting happened late Monday night at a package store on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
DeKalb police said a man walked into the store just after 11 p.m. with a gun. The man fired a shot and told employees and customers in the store to get on the floor, according to the GBI.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police: Teen accidentally kills friend, turns gun on himself
- Target, Kroger and more: What's closed, open on New Year's Day
- 9-year-old shot while in front yard celebrating New Year's with parents
An off-duty Pine Lake Police Department officer, who working security inside the store, immediately shot the man. The man ran from the store, but collapsed outside. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
Police are still working to identify the man. No officers were injured during the shooting.
We're working to get more information from people on the scene and will bring you the latest on this developing story on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}