0 Arthur Blank, wife Angela are getting a divorce

Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Angela Blank are divorcing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed on Tuesday.

“Arthur and Angie Blank have agreed to amicably part ways,” a representative of Arthur M. Blank Foundation said. “With respect and concern for each other and their families, no further public comment will be made regarding this private family matter. Both parties request privacy for all involved at this difficult time.”

Angela Blank was by Arthur Blank’s side recently during the Atlanta United’s victory parade. She was not at the Falcons’ game against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Blank was engaged to Angela Macuga in 2014. They were married in June of 2016.

Blank’s former wife of 16 years, Stephanie, filed divorce papers in Fulton County in February of 2013.

Blank, who bought the Falcons in 2002, is also the co-founder of The Home Depot and head of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

Angela Blank was the third wife of the sports magnate and Atlanta philanthropist.

Her bio at the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation says that "together (she and her husband) have nine children and five grandchildren who joyfully keep them busy year-round."

The couple was initially brought together through soccer. In 2012, Arthur Blank met Macuga while attending soccer league games in which her children and his then-15-year-old son, Joshua, played. He later described her as "the poster child of what it means to be a soccer mom, and I mean that in a great way."

In April 2014, Arthur Blank was awarded a Major League Soccer expansion team, the Atlanta United Football Club, which recently won the MLS Cup.

Angela Blank is a University of South Carolina-Sumter alum with a professional background in sales and marketing and branding. Having previously worked for Graphic Solutions Group and Boundless Network, she served as a director of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, which funds numerous initiatives and grants in the areas of early childhood development, education, green space and the arts.

The Foundation, where Arthur Blank is chairman of the board of directors, created the Westside Neighborhood Prosperity Fund, a $15 million long-term commitment to invest in the people and communities around Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

She's a dedicated volunteer and powerful advocate for MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) Georgia. In 2015, she served as co-chair of the 11th annual Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash fundraising walk/run held at Kennesaw State University. The inaugural Atlanta Falcons Rise Up and Run 5K/Walk Like MADD took place at the Georgia Dome — further evidence of what the Blank Family Foundation describes as a "year-round partnership to expand MADD's presence across ... Georgia" that Angela Blank has helped spearhead.

In an interview she did with MADD in September 2015, she was asked about her motivation for getting involved with the organization. She responded: "I am the mother of teenage children who lost their father to alcohol, and the daughter of an alcoholic father. ... I wanted to educate my children about the dangers of underage drinking while they are still young."

She later added, "For anyone tempted to drink and drive, please realize that one irresponsible decision can last a lifetime or have a snowball effect, such as taking the life of a family member or loved one."

Blank and his second wife, Stephanie, were married for 16 years.

Blank has three children from his first wife, Diana J. Blank. They were divorced in 1993.

