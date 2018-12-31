FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Falcons are making some big changes to their coaching staff.
NFL league sources told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein that the Falcons are letting go all three of their coordinators.
Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong have all been relieved of their duties.
Falcons are letting all three coordinators go per NFL league source— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 31, 2018
"The deciding factor to move on all three coordinators boiled down to the fact that the vision (Coach Dan) Quinn has for this team, specifically in its style of play, wasn’t there on a consistent basis," the Falcons said.
A statement from DQ ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/k8jSD5GkBo— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 31, 2018
"We know we have a group of players here we are excited about and in order for us to consistently play true to our identity in all three phases we thought we needed some changes," Quinn said.
Falcons HC Dan Quinn on Sark:— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 31, 2018
Sark has shown he’s a good coach and play caller. After evaluating the entire season, I decided it was necessary that we had a new voice and direction for our offensive unit. pic.twitter.com/YSlGkmDGxv
Quinn will assume the role of defensive coordinator moving forward.
Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn will also add 'Defensive Coordinator' to his title for the 2019 season pic.twitter.com/NNAIauBG1R— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 31, 2018
We're working to get more information about the decision and reaction to the big changes for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
