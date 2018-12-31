  • BREAKING: Atlanta Falcons fire all three coordinators

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Falcons are making some big changes to their coaching staff.

    NFL league sources told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein that the Falcons are letting go all three of their coordinators.

    Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong have all been relieved of their duties.

    "The deciding factor to move on all three coordinators boiled down to the fact that the vision (Coach Dan) Quinn has for this team, specifically in its style of play, wasn’t there on a consistent basis," the Falcons said.

    "We know we have a group of players here we are excited about and in order for us to consistently play true to our identity in all three phases we thought we needed some changes," Quinn said.

    Quinn will assume the role of defensive coordinator moving forward.

