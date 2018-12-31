Ushering in a new year can mean frantically shopping for last-minute items for the holiday, but hold off before you head out for that Champagne flute.
Many retail stores will have altered hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. If you’ve got a little shopping to do New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, here’s a quick checklist of the store hours for your favorite locations.
Since some stores hours could change, customers should call or check websites before shopping.
Macy’s: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Eve; store hours vary by location on New Year’s Day, with some closing an hour earlier than the store’s typical 9 p.m. closing time.
Walmart: Open regular store hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Best Buy: New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; New Year’s Day: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Costco: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day.
Target: Locations will close at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve; the store will open regular hours on New Year’s Day.
Kroger: Open 6 a.m.-1 a.m. New Year’s Eve; hours on New Year’s Day vary, with some stores closing earlier than usual.
Walgreens: Open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day; hours may vary.
Publix: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. New Year’s Eve; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Kohl’s: Open regular business hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Dollar General: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day; hours may vary.
Dollar Tree: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Eve; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
CVS: Open regular business hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
