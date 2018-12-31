2 dead in Gwinnett County shooting

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that has left two people dead.
The incident happened along Riverlanding Circle in Lawrenceville.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News they are currently looking into the circumstances around the deaths but are releasing few details at this time.
@GwinnettPd on scene of shooting on Riverlanding Circle. 2 confirmed dead. Heading to scene now. @wsbtv #gwinnettcounty pic.twitter.com/pwM1FZ2tF9— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) December 31, 2018
