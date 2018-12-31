  • 2 dead in Gwinnett County shooting

    Updated:

    LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that has left two people dead. 

    The incident happened along Riverlanding Circle in Lawrenceville. 

    Investigators told Channel 2 Action News they are currently looking into the circumstances around the deaths but are releasing few details at this time. 

    We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene. 

    Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories