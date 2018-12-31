  • Truck driver knocks out part of concrete wall on Spaghetti Junction

    By: Richard Elliot

    Drivers are used to a little bit of chaos on Spaghetti Junction, but a piece of concrete caused some major backups Monday morning.

    The Georgia Department of Transportation is working to repair a median on a Interstate 285 exit ramp after a truck knocked off the 22-foot block of concrete.

    The chunk fell 60 feet below the ramp and luckily did not hit the interstate.

