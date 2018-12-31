Truck driver knocks out part of concrete wall on Spaghetti Junction

Drivers are used to a little bit of chaos on Spaghetti Junction, but a piece of concrete caused some major backups Monday morning.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is working to repair a median on a Interstate 285 exit ramp after a truck knocked off the 22-foot block of concrete.
The chunk fell 60 feet below the ramp and luckily did not hit the interstate.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot is at the scene as crews are arriving to access the damage.
We're learning how long the repairs are expected to take for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
GDOT will begin repairing concrete wall at Spaghetti Junction after a truck knocked a 22ft section of it down below. More at noon. pic.twitter.com/djyZROzZKO— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 31, 2018
