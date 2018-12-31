0 High school football player accused of robbery targeting woman at gas station

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News the streets are a little safer on Sunday night after the arrests of four well-documented gang members.

Investigators said one suspect is accused of targeting a woman while she pumped gas. We've learned he is a 17-year-old high school football player.

Keymarea Hamilton is being charged as an adult.

Police are not identifying the other suspects because they are all minors.

Channel 2's Michael Seiden learned Hamilton, a football player for Booker T. Washington High School, is part of a notorious gang.

Police said he was out roaming the streets of metro Atlanta on Dec. 20 committing crimes against unsuspecting victims.

It ended during a traffic stop on the northwest side of the city.

“We had undercover officers in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E Lowery Boulevard conducting surveillance. They observed an SUV, and they recognized the driver as someone they had dealt with before, and they knew he was not licensed," said Atlanta Police Department Sgt. John Chafee.

When investigators searched the suv, they recovered three stolen guns. They also arrested Hamilton's passengers, three 16-year-old boys with suspected gang ties.

“They also found an ID card and several bank cards belonging to a female," Chafee said.

The stolen property belonged to Ladawn Jones, who serves as solicitor for the city of South Fulton,

according to a police report.

Jones was filling up her car at a gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard when a thief got out of a black Dodge Charger, slid into her car and snatched her purse, iPhone and more than $400 in cash, police said.

When Seiden reached out to the City of South Fulton, they referred his questions to Atlanta police.

According to department policy, Atlanta police doesn't comment on other agencies' investigations, but sources close to the investigation told Seiden they believe the four teens are responsible.

