0 'She was vibrant:' Family mourns mother of 6 killed in Christmas Eve crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Lawrenceville police are still trying to figure out what caused an accident that killed a mother of six on Christmas Eve. ​​​​​​

Dionte Jordan was killed along with her boyfriend Saad Varney after their car crashed on Johnson Road Monday night. Jordan left behind six children ranging in age from 5 to 16.

Channel 2 Gwinnett Bureau Chief Tony Thomas spoke with Jordan's parents Theartis and Angela Wilkerson, who have taken in their grandchildren. Her mother said she loves to tell people about her daughter.

"She was vibrant, very colorful. She loved life and loved all the beautiful things about life," Angela Wilkerson told Thomas.

Jordan's parents had never met her daughter’s boyfriend, but they told Thomas that they knew she was happy.

“The only thing I know is she told me ‘Dad, I have found somebody that I want to be like you.’ That is the last thing she told me," Theartis Wilkerson said.

Police told Thomas they aren’t sure why Varney’s car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car. The driver of the second car involved in the crash is still in critical condition.

In the hours after her death, the Wilkersons realized they need to protect and grow her ultimate goal: doing what's best for her six children. The parents set up an online fundraiser calling it "Dionte's Dream."

Even before donations to Dionte’s Dream began, the Wilkersons told Thomas that friends and even strangers offered to help. People have dropped off Christmas gifts for the kids since the accident.

“With all the outpouring, with all the help, I think we are going to be OK," Angela Wilkerson said.

The Wilkersons are now trying to figure out where the kids will go to school and how they can help them emotionally in what the family is calling their new normal.

Services for Jordan will be held next Friday.

