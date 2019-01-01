GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have identified two teens who died in shootings in Gwinnett County on New Year's Eve.
Detectives said 15-year-old Devin Hodges was showing his friends a handgun when he accidentally fired a shot, which hit 17-year-old Chad Carless.
Carless died from the gunshot before help could arrive, according to police. Investigators said Hodges ran away and then turned the gun on himself.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. along Riverlanding Circle in Lawrenceville Monday afternoon.
Investigators told Channel 2's Tony Thomas that the group of teenage boys were playing in a makeshift wooden tree house or shed-type structure when the shooting happened.
