  • Police identify 2 teens who died in Gwinnett shootings

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have identified two teens who died in shootings in Gwinnett County on New Year's Eve.

    Detectives said 15-year-old Devin Hodges was showing his friends a handgun when he accidentally fired a shot, which hit 17-year-old Chad Carless.

    Carless died from the gunshot before help could arrive, according to police. Investigators said Hodges ran away and then turned the gun on himself.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    It happened around 3:15 p.m. along Riverlanding Circle in Lawrenceville Monday afternoon.

    Investigators told Channel 2's Tony Thomas that the group of teenage boys were playing in a makeshift wooden tree house or shed-type structure when the shooting happened.

    We're working to learn more about the teens for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:30 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories