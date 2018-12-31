  • 19-year-old hit, killed by bullet while laying on couch

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was found shot in Coweta County. 

    Newnan County Police responded to a call of a person not breathing around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at a house off Savannah Street.

    Officers discovered 19-year-old Aubria Foster unresponsive on the couch and began administering CPR. Foster was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

    Detectives found shell casings in the street along with several bullet holes in the house. 

    We're speaking with neighbors who heard the chaos for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories