19-year-old hit, killed by bullet while laying on couch

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was found shot in Coweta County.
Newnan County Police responded to a call of a person not breathing around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at a house off Savannah Street.
Officers discovered 19-year-old Aubria Foster unresponsive on the couch and began administering CPR. Foster was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives found shell casings in the street along with several bullet holes in the house.
We're speaking with neighbors who heard the chaos for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Friends gave me this photo of 19 y/o Aubria Foster, the victim of a shooting in Newnan last night. Police said she was in a home on Savannah St when someone outside fired several shots. At least one went through the house & hit Aubria. Story at 5 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/a7RCeD1aLa— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) December 31, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}