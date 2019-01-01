  • Sheriff's deputy accused of letting an inmate use her cell phone

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputy is under arrest, accused of letting an inmate use her cell phone.

    Natalie Crawford was a guard at the Gwinnett County jail.

    Crawford is charged with two felonies.

    Investigators said additional charges are pending.

    Investigators said Crawford also had a loaded firearm inside the secured area of the jail, which is against state law.

