Forsyth County man charged with plot to attack White House, FBI says

ATLANTA - In a last-minute news conference, federal investigators announced that a joint terrorism taskforce, led by the FBI, arrested Hasher Jallal Taheb, 21, of Cumming, after an investigation showing he wanted to attack several federal buildings in Washington, D.C.
"His alleged intent was to attack the White House and other targets of opportunity in the Washington, D.C. area," U.S. Attorney BJ Pak said.
Pak said Taheb intended to use IEDs and an anti-tank rocket to carry out the attacks.
