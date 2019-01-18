ATLANTA - It's a mild start to Friday but big changes are coming this weekend.
Most people are experiencing fog and light rain this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of north Georgia until 10 a.m. Some areas have visibility of less than a quarter mile.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that on Saturday, we have a chance to see rain, storms and the coldest temperatures this year.
"As we head through the next 24 hours or so, we've got rain moving into north Georgia, we've got a chance for storms moving into north Georgia and then the coldest air of the season moving in," Monahan said.
Second half of January still setting up to be MUCH colder than the first half of the month. Also, several systems to track...— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 18, 2019
We're about to get a 2-4 week burst of winter...
Tracking a threat of strong storms tomorrow afternoon/evening -- mainly from Atlanta westward. The risk is isolated, but it's there.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 18, 2019
Taking you through that part of the forecast at 5:19am on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/iihPhc7odk
