Sources: High schoolers involved in deadly shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting near Stone Mountain.
A neighbor gave Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman a Snapchat video she took Thursday afternoon showing several police cars in a neighborhood just a few houses away.
Police have released few details about the deadly shooting, only to say a fight led up to it.
Neighbor Jessica Perdue said she came home to find police right outside her house.
“(It’s) scary because they were, like, ‘You can’t go in there. We think the weapon was in your house.’ First thing I thought about is my son,” Perdue told Hyman
On the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m., we’re learning one of the people taken into custody went to a metro high school.
