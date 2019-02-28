Officer shoots man firing gun in business parking lot, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned police are investigating a shooting between an officer and a suspect, according to a source.
It happened around noon along Lake Park Drive in Smyrna.
Channel 2's Chris Jose is at the scene and learned police were called to an office building for reports of a man firing shots at a truck.
The truck was carrying a load of water bottles.
When police arrived at the office building, they told the man to drop his gun. When he didn't, investigators said the officers felt threatened and one of them opened fire on the suspect.
