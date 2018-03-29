0 Fifth grade teacher among several arrested in siblings' killings, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police said they plan to release new information today about arrests and indictments in connection with the 2016 killings of two children in Clayton County.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was there at the scene the morning in October 2016 and remembers the then-chief and the current chief, who at that time was heading up criminal investigations, all visibly shaken by what they discovered.

Daveon Coates, 15, and his sister Tatiyana, 11, were shot and killed in a home invasion that police determined to be gang retaliation against someone who was not even there.

There were also other small children in the house at the time and unharmed.

Last week, Clayton County police arrested Michael White at the school where he teaches 5th grade in DeKalb County.

Then, this week, Channel 2 Action News cameras were there as a second suspect, Jamon Bynum, was arrested. He is also charged with the murders of the teens.

“His role is not yet completely defined, but we can confirm he was present when the homicides took place,” Clayton County police Chief Kevin Roberts said.

New documents obtained by Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne also confirm that White, and others involved, are believed to be members of the “Crips,” a violent street gang.

White’s attorney denies the teacher has any gang affiliation.

