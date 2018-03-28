0 DeKalb teacher accused of murdering 2 kids a member of Crips gang, documents say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is learning more about the DeKalb County teacher accused of killing an 11-year-old girl and her 15-year-old brother in 2016.

Channel 2's investigative reporter Mark Winne first told you about this story on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 on Tuesday.

Police say the two children lost their loves on Libby Lane in gang-related gunfire more than 17 months ago.

Michael De'Sean White, 26, has been charged with four counts of murder.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chief: 'Punks and cowards' killed kids inside Clayton County home

Clayton County schools taking initiative to combat gangs after student deaths

Police search for the killer of 2 children during home invasion "He wants to get people out of the urban lifestyle and make something of themselves 'cause that’s what he did," White's lawyer, Nicole Fegan, told Winne on Wednesday. Documents obtained by Winne contain allegations that White is a member of the Crips criminal street gang. The document says a known member of the Crips "advised that 'Mike', referring to Michael White, is Officers found Tatiyana Coates, 11, and her brother Daveon, 15, shot to death inside the house on Libby Lane in the Marlborough subdivision in Jonesboro. © 2018 Cox Media Group. one of the 'shooters' responsible for the shooting death of Daveon and Tatiyana Coates." Fegan denied the allegations. "He became a teacher because he wanted to help students. He loved kids," Fegan said. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force arrested White on Friday. White works as a teacher at Toney Elementary School in DeKalb County. "He feels for the family but he knows he’s innocent and didn’t have anything to do with this," Fegan said. Winne spoke one-on-one with Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts on Wednesday. "(I'm) just filled with disappointment. Teachers, much like police, are public trusted servants and we are the foundation for the future of many youths," he said. Roberts says a sketch of a man seen at the murder scene, done by Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist Kelly Lawson, played a key role as Clayton County police investigators built a case against White. Jamon M. Bynum is now charged in the gang-related murders. Winne confronted him as he was taken away by authorities in handcuffs but he did not say anything. "His role is not yet completely defined but we can confirm he was present when the homicides took place," Roberts said. "We hope to bring some solace and resolve to that family."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.