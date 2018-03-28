0 Witness: Tex McIver's income had 'significantly deteriorated' before shooting

ATLANTA - Day 12 of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial is underway.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

Here's a look at the witnesses who have taken the stand so far for the state.

WHAT HAPPENED TUESDAY: Wills, real estate, life insurance and plummeting job prospects. Estate planning experts painted a portrait of marriage where Diane outearned her husband and called the shots when it came to money.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY?: We could be hearing from reporters who interviewed Tex McIver before he was charged in his wife’s killing.

10:39 a.m.

Tex McIver’s net worth more than tripled after he shot his wife.

Driskell testified that Tex McIver was worth about $1.7 million on the day of his wife’s death. His inheritance from Diane was worth between $3.6 and $4.6 million.

Jurors are also getting a peek at the McIvers’ wealth.

Driskell is displaying a balance sheet that says Diane McIver’s extensive jewelry collection was worth at least $150,000 and she had a life insurance policy valued at $400,000.

10:17 a.m.

As Tex McIver’s income dried up, he continued to spend.

“There was more money going out then he had coming in,” Driskell said.

For the first nine months of 2016, he spent $63,375 more than he brought in. From 2013 to 2016 that negative balance was more that $245,000.

McIver was filling the gap with money from his wife, Driskell said.

At the same time, he was paying her tens of thousands a year to stay current on a $350,000 loan she had made to him.

Prosecutor Clint Rucker asked Driskell to characterize Tex McIver’s money situation.

“He was cash poor on her date of death,” Driskell said.

10:04 a.m.

Driskell painted a grim portrait of Tex McIver’s finances.

McIver’s income had “significantly deteriorated” from 2013 to 2016, Driskell said. That was when McIver lost his post as an equity partner at his law firm, Fisher Phillips.

His net income from the firm plummeted by “more than half” during that period, Driskell said.

McIver was experiencing “financial stress” in the period leading up to Diane McIver’s shooting.

“He had more money going out then he had coming in,” Driskell said.

9:38 a.m.

Testimony has begun in Day 12 of the trial.

First up for the state is Dean Driskell, an accountant and finance professor at Georgia State University. Driskell was asked by the prosecution to asses Tex McIver’s financial picture on the day of the shooting.

Before the jury entered the courtroom, Judge Robert McBurney ruled that the state could reference the amount of Diane McIver’s life insurance policy as part of evidence showing Tex McIver’s financial health. But McBurney warned that if prosecutors try to make the case that Tex McIver killed his wife to inherit that money he “would expect a motion for the mistrial” from the defense. “And we will see where that goes,” McBurney said.

