10,000 volunteers needed for 2019 Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta

ATLANTA - It is almost a year away, but the call is going out now for volunteers ahead of the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee held a volunteer launch event in downtown Atlanta Wednesday.
Super Bowl LIII will take place February 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
As of Wednesday, the website to sign-up as a volunteer was up and running.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with a man who has been volunteering for various city events for more than 20 years.
“It’s pride for the city. Atlanta means a lot. It’s a very diverse city,” volunteer Walter Banks said.
[Atlanta Super Bowl LIII Host Committee holds NFL handoff ceremony]
The head of the effort explained the process.
“We’ll need to run a background check. Once the online application is submitted, we’ll review all of those to get to know this team and invite them in for a personal interview,” Lee Hendrickson, Vice President of Volunteer Programs and Community Engagement, said.
Hendrickson said the volunteers will only be helping outside the stadium to help welcome fans, not be inside getting a front row ticket to the game.
