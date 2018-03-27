0 Tex McIver Murder Trial: Testimony focuses on wills, income

ATLANTA - Day 11 of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial is underway.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

Here's a look at the witnesses who have taken the stand so far for the state.

WHAT HAPPENED MONDAY: Lots of talk about the McIvers’ estate planning, with no real resolution. The state continued to drop hints about a relationship between the defendant and a masseuse.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY?: More testimony on Diane McIver’s will and whether changes were made to her 2006 will that is in effect.

12:25 p.m.

Mary Radford, a wills expert who is also a law professor at Georgia State University College of Law is on the stand.

Among her explanations of basic law governing wills and probate she answers the question of what happens if a will can’t be located: “Statutory law is if you can’t find a will, it is presumed that that the person whose will it was, tore it up and didn’t want it anymore. If you can overcome that presumption, then the will can be probated even though you’don’t have the physical copy.”

11:45 a.m.

The defense is leading attorney Rickert through testimony to highlight that if Diane McIver had wanted to rewrite her will between 2006 and her death in 2016, she likely would’ve have gone through Rickert. He testified worked with her on changes to her 2006 will and had also met with Harold Hudson, an estate attorney who testified yesterday. Both men testified that despite meetings and emails about potential changes to Diane McIver’s will, neither ever saw or knew of a new will being written.

11:22 a.m.

Defense attorney Amanda Clark Palmer is asking the in-house counsel for U.S. Enterprises, Kenneth Rickert, how the McIvers normally divided up living expenses. He said his understanding was that Diane McIver covered condo expenses and Tex McIver covered ranch expenses. Before they were married, Tex was the sole owner of the ranch, but he changed the deed so that they jointly own it. If one were to die before the other, the surviving spouse would become the sole owner.

10:43 a.m.

Immediately after Diane McIver’s death, Rickert joined other friends who came to the McIver’s condo to pay his respects. He had a conversation with Tex McIver in which McIver asked Rickert if he could collect Diane’s Social Security benefit. Rickert said he didn’t know the answer. Tex told him that his work at the law firm had been cut back and he was only bringing in about $10,000 a month. Tex also told Rickert that the Putnam County ranch cost $20,000 to $25,000 a month to maintain and that they were going to restructure things by the end of the year.

10:15 a.m.

Rickert testifies that in the days after Diane McIver’s death in September 2016, he helped Tex McIver locate Diane McIver’s will. She kept it inside a locked file cabinet at the McIvers’ condo. Rickert said they called a locksmith to open the cabinet. There he found Diane’s original 2006 will, some codicils, and other copies of her will and Tex’s will.

10 a.m.

In a meeting that occurred between 2009 and 2011, Diane asked Rickert to attend a meeting to talk about revising her will. Rickert said the McIvers never reached an agreement to change the will. He said he is unaware if Diane ever rewrote her 2006 will at a later date, but that she wanted to remove Catherine Johansen, with whom she was no longer friends, and she also wanted to set up a trust for her godson, Austin Schwall.

Asked about Diane’s relationship with Tex McIver’s son, Robbie, Rickert said her feelings toward Robbie “were not good.” “She had had some run-ins with him,” Rickert said before objections from the defense cut him off.

Robbie was mentioned in testimony on Monday as the only one of his three children that Tex McIver has maintained a close relationship with, and one who might have been included in Tex McIver’s will.

9:45 a.m.

Attorney Rickert is reading a promissory note for a loan from Diane McIver to Claud “Tex” McIver for $755,000 plus interest, written March 1, 2005. The note was secured with the Putnam County real estate deed for the McIver ranch.

“That would give, theoretically, Diane the ability to foreclose on the property. I’m not sure that ever would have happened. Diane would’ve avoided that at all costs to keep the marriage together,” Rickert said.

He added she treated such loans in a business-like manner, “She expected to be repaid. ... If they didn’t make a monthly payment, she would send out a notice, even if they were friends.”

That loan was due in 2014, but in December 2014, Rickert prepared a renewal promissory note for Diane McIver for the same loan to Tex McIver. The December note was still secured by the Putnam County ranch, but the interest rate was slightly lower. It was due to be paid in full by Dec. 21, 2017.

9:35 a.m.

The jury is now seated and Kenneth Rickert is being called to the stand. He is the general counsel responsible for all legal issues for U.S. Enterprises. He worked most closely with Diane McIver, but did not socialize with the McIvers.

“Diane was difficult, she was a tough taskmaster. Very tough and street smart. She was a hard working individual and she achieved a lot in her life,” he said. “Everyone who worked at the company knew she had a sharp tongue.”

9:22 a.m.

Good morning, the jury is not yet seated but attorneys and the judge are discussing testimony that may come in the case.

The prosecution team is talking about which TV and radio reporters might be called to testify. Our reporter from the AJC, Craig Schneider, wrote an article that the prosecution is interested in, and Channel 2 Action News reporter Mark Winne also might be asked to take the stand.

