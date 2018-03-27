Atlanta employees now allowed to turn on computers after cyber attack

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta has instructed employees to turn on their computers nearly a week after a cyberattack crippled some network servers.
The ransomware attack impacted several departments around March 23, but the departments of public safety, water services and operations and airport are operating without incident.
We're working to learn more about how the city is regaining its networks
Officials said that some computers will operate as usual Tuesday, and employees will return to normal use. It is also expected that some computers may be affected or affected in some way and employees will continue using manual or alternative processes. This is part of the City’s ongoing assessment as part of the restoration and recovery process.
Officials said city employees can use email, Oracle, Siebel, Accela and other select services for employees in enQuesta.
Capricorn, the customer web portal is still not accessible.
City of Atlanta Announces Update on Cyber Attack https://t.co/Ti3RhTTqon— City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) March 27, 2018
