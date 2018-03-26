Teen killed, another injured in crash on ‘senior skip day'

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager is dead and another is seriously injured in a car crash in Clayton County.
The students were participating in "senior skip day" at school and were headed to a mall to shop for swimsuits for spring break, according to sources to Channel 2's Tom Jones.
We are working to learn how the crash happened and what school the students attended for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The crash happened Monday afternoon off Interstate 75 near exit 233.
Authorities said the driver survived and the passenger died in the single-vehicle accident.
The names of the female students have not yet been released.
One teenager is dead. Another seriously injured. The high school students were out of school for senior skip day and were headed to the mall to shop for swimwear for spring break. I’m on the scene gathering new information for Channel 2 News at 4 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/GYDvqD0GcY— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) March 26, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}