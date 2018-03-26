  • Teen killed, another injured in crash on ‘senior skip day'

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager is dead and another is seriously injured in a car crash in Clayton County.

    The students were participating in "senior skip day" at school and were headed to a mall to shop for swimsuits for spring break, according to sources to Channel 2's Tom Jones.

    The crash happened Monday afternoon off Interstate 75 near exit 233.

    The crash happened Monday afternoon off Interstate 75 near exit 233.

    Authorities said the driver survived and the passenger died in the single-vehicle accident.

    The names of the female students have not yet been released.

