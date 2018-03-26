0 Tex McIver murder trial: Testimony centers around couple's wills

ATLANTA - Day 10 of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial is underway.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

Today the trial is entering its third week of testimony. So far the prosecution has struggled to show proof of Tex McIver’s alleged financial motive to murder his wife. On Friday, the prosecution was able to show Tex seemed preoccupied with money in the days and weeks after his wife’s death. They also presented evidence of McIver’s shifting narratives about what happened the night he shot Diane in their SUV.

Here's a look at the witnesses who have taken the stand so far for the state.

11:30 a.m.

Prosecutor Clint Rucker reminds Anne Schwall that when she first met with the district attorney’s office she said she was “uncomfortable.”

Schwall acknowledges on the stand that she still had warm feelings for Tex McIver, who has been like a father figure.

His new will is now being discussed. In the document, he leaves his son Robbie $500,000 and omits his other two children entirely.

11:12 a.m.

The fate of the McIvers’ Putnam County ranch is again the focus of prosecution questioning.

“She (Diane) did tell me that she wanted Austin to have the ranch,” Anne Schwall said.

In the will Diane McIver drew up in 2006, Austin wasn’t named to get the ranch, or anything at all, Prosecutor Clint Rucker said.

In a conversation following Diane’s death, Tex McIver broached the subject, Anne Schwall said.

“He said his biggest regret is that they did not have a chance to change their wills, to update their wills,” she testified.

Soon after that, she said, Tex McIver changed his own will to include Austin.

10:55 a.m.

When Austin Schwall visited the McIvers’ ranch he would sometimes encounter the couple’s guns, Anne Schwall testified.

She said Tex McIver taught him about gun safety and they would sometimes shoot at armadillos.

Anne Schwall said she wanted her son to wait until he was 13 to fire a real gun.

When prosecutor Clint Rucker asked whether Austin had fired a gun at the ranch in violation of her wishes defense lawyer Bruce Harvey objected. The line of questioning ended.

10:45 a.m.

Anne Schwall, mother of the McIvers’ godson Austin, is on the stand. She is describing the close relationship that developed between Diane and Austin, who is now 11.

“He adored her. She poured so much love into him and he did the same,” Schwall said.

10:35 a.m.

After the lawyers finished questioning Corey, a juror asked whether Corey had ever asked Tex McIver directly what happened in the SUV.

“No,” Corey replied.

Prosecutor Adam Abbate then followed up.

“Why not? he asked

“I figured if he wanted to tell me what happened to her,” Corey paused.

“Hell, I knew what happened to her, he shot her in the back,” he finished.

Defense lawyer Amanda Clark Palmer was up next. She reminded Corey that he had learned about what happened in the SUV after talking to Dani Jo Carter, who was driving that night. Palmer said that Carter had said it was an accident.

Corey replied firmly. Yes, he had heard what happened from Carter but no, Carter had never said it was an accident.

10:20 a.m.

Corey wiped away tears after describing for the jury the “celebration of life” service for Diane McIver that his company had hosted three or four weeks after her death.

Diane would have “done the same for me,” he said.

10:03 a.m.

On the morning of the shooting, Corey said Tex McIver called him and said Diane had been killed in a firearms accident.

“I was shocked,” Corey said.

A few nights later Corey was among the friends who gathered at the McIvers’ Buckhead condo.

At one point Corey was alone with Tex McIver in the wine room.

“We sat down on the sofa in that room,” Corey said “I said ‘Tex, you know, I think you ought to take all this jewelry Diane has ...and put it in a safe deposit box.”

Corey says McIver didn’t reply. Tex McIver would eventually go on to sell most of his dead wife’s belongings at an estate sale.

9:55 a.m.

Under questioning from the prosecution, Corey said he didn’t care much for guns and hadn’t participated in the sport shooting that often took place at the ranch. Corey said he said “no idea” if Tex McIver was a skilled shooter.

Corey also described Diane McIver’s relationship with her godson, Austin Schwall. The boy called her “Mamma Di” and Diane paid for his nursery and tutoring. Corey also suggested that the McIvers’ Putnam County ranch was Austin’s.

9:30 a.m.

Diane McIver’s longtime boss and mentor, Atlanta businessman Billy Corey, is on the stand. Corey founded U.S. Enterprises, the billboard business which Diane eventually ran. The company’s most visible landmark is the Corey tower, which rises above the Downtown Connector.

Corey testified that he had known Diane more than four decades and the two were close.

“She was more like a relative ....like a sister,” he said.

Corey said when Diane McIver started with the business she was “timid and had pig tails.”

Eventually, he said, she promoted herself to president.

“She just grew with the business,” Corey said.

Corey described Diane as beautiful, intelligent and shrewd.

