0 Police search for teen caught on camera holding gun to girl's head after fight

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for a teen caught on camera holding a gun to a girl's head after a fight in south Fulton County.

Doris Green says she was at work when she learned her 17-year-old daughter had been held at gunpoint by a teenage boy trying to break up a fight.

Green’s daughter, Iyanna, and another girl were fighting in the road at the Pine Tree Trail Condominiums. Another teen began recording the fight on a cellphone.

As several people tried to break up the fight, the video shows a 17-year-old boy jumped in with a gun and put it to Iyanna’s head.

“What if she died? You know it hurts to be a parent to know my child could have been dead, and I'm working,” Green said.

Green said their family is all too familiar with gun violence.

"I just had a cousin who died two years ago because of gun violence. That's not fixin’ to happen with my daughter,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Green says police arrived hours after the fight but couldn’t find the teen. Now, the case is in the hands of the new South Fulton County Police Department, but investigators say a reporting system delay has caused some confusion. The department admitted to Channel 2’s Nicole Carr that they’ve been slow to assign a detective to the case.

They say at the time of the fight Friday, they were working as Fulton County police, but hours later, when the clock struck midnight, they became City of South Fulton police.

“Right now, I still feel like, like nobody is helping me. I don't know who the investigator is, trying to get in touch with people,” Green said.

She says she's taken Iyanna out of school as police investigate.

“If he did that to her, he can do that to somebody else,” she said.

She says she wants the teen to go to jail.

“(I want to) press charges. I don’t want him to do this to other people’s kids,” she said.

Police said they are looking at aggravated assault charges.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.