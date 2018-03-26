  • Man accused of stabbing, killing 2 people, including teen, arrested

    By: Matt Johnson

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the man accused of stabbing two people to death, including a 14-year-old girl, has been arrested.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson learned Royce Stewart was arrested Monday. 

    The 36-year-old was accused of stabbing 14-year-old Shykia Ward and an unidentified man around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Trinity Walk Apartments directly across from the Decatur Police Department.

    DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Stewart without incident in an area near Mercer Woods Subdivision in southeast DeKalb County.

