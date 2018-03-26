0 3 former presidents expected to attend former Gov. Zell Miller's funeral

ATLANTA - Three former U.S. presidents are expected to attend Zell Miller’s funeral in Atlanta on Tuesday, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the plans.

President Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are each also expected to speak at the funeral for Miller, a former governor, U.S. senator and father of the HOPE scholarship, who died who died Friday at the age of 86.

The Miller Institute Foundation, which was founded in honor of Miller’s legacy, did not immediately confirm the visits by the former presidents.

The service at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church is set for 11 a.m. and at the conclusion the family will travel to the Georgia Capitol, where Miller while lie in state in the rotunda. Prior to the service, beginning at 7:30 a.m. there will be a procession from the funeral home in Cumming to the Governor's mansion, where a private viewing will take place.

The Tuesday service is the second of three public memorials for the famed Georgia politician. On Monday, hundreds crowded into a theater on the campus of Young Harris College, where Miller was a history professor.

On Wednesday, Gov. Nathan Deal and several of his predecessors are expected to speak at the executive state funeral for Miller in the Capitol rotunda.

