  • Condolences pour in for former Georgia governor, U.S. Sen. Zell Miller

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Zell Miller, a former Georgia governor and senator, died at 86 after suffering from failing health for several years, according to his grandson, Bryan Miller.

    [READ: Former Georgia governor, U.S. Sen. Zell Miller has died at age 86]

    Since the announcement of his death Friday morning, condolences and remembrances have started to pour in.

    U.S. Senator David Perdue comments on the passing of Zell Miller: 

    “Bonnie and I join all Georgians in mourning the loss of former Governor and U.S. Senator Zell Miller. Zell Miller touched the lives of many as a teacher, Marine, public servant, and friend. Throughout his career, Zell Miller was a strong advocate for the value of a public education and made it his mission to ensure Georgia students had the opportunity to pursue a college degree. Because of his work on the HOPE Scholarship Program, over 1.8 million Georgians have been able to attend a public college or university in Georgia who may not have been able to otherwise. His legacy will live on through them. Bonnie and I are praying for Shirley and the Miller family during this very difficult time.”

    Gov. Nathan Deal comments on the passing of Zell Miller: 

    "It is with a heavy heart that Sandra and I offer Shirley our deepest condolences on the passing of her devoted husband, Zell. Georgia has lost a favorite son and a true statesmen, and I’ve lost a dear friend. Zell’s legacy is unequaled and his accomplishments in public service are innumerable. Without question, our state and our people are better off because of him. But the mark Zell made in his private life—as a dutiful son, a loving husband, and a proud father and grandfather—are the ones of which I’m sure he was most proud. I was honored to serve with him in the Senate and have cherished his counsel for decades. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones, of which he had many. May God bless him and keep him."

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Condolences pour in for former Georgia governor, U.S. Sen. Zell Miller

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Georgia governor, U.S. Sen. Zell Miller has died at age 86

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother crashed car into pole to prove to kids God is real, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta police admit mistakes made in missing airport worker case

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta City Hall employees told to not turn on computers