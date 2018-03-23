0 Condolences pour in for former Georgia governor, U.S. Sen. Zell Miller

ATLANTA - Zell Miller, a former Georgia governor and senator, died at 86 after suffering from failing health for several years, according to his grandson, Bryan Miller.

Since the announcement of his death Friday morning, condolences and remembrances have started to pour in.

Rest In Peace. #ZellMiller was a fierce independent Democratic Governor who never was shackled by party or convention. His loyalty was to Georgia, American & his beliefs. A good example to all. @cnn https://t.co/tcPeCaNxUm — Jack Kingston (@JackKingston) March 23, 2018

Georgia and our nation have lost a true statesman. Zell Miller served our state as both a Senator and Governor. He was a person of principle whom I admired greatly. May he rest in peace. — Rep. Karen Handel (@RepKHandel) March 23, 2018

Zell Miller, former Governor and U.S. Senator, served our state and nation with integrity. We thank him and his family for a lifetime of service. Our prayers are with you. — Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) March 23, 2018

Mary and I are saddened by the death of our friend, Zell Miller, son of the Georgia mountains, veteran & public servant. We are praying for Shirley, the Miller family, and his many friends. Zell's legacy will resonate in Georgia for generations to come. May he rest in peace. — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) March 23, 2018

#TheAuthority is saddened to hear of the passing of Zell Miller. A strong supporter of our mission, and a friend to all. Thank you for your service to our state and country! pic.twitter.com/uGmzJEBUE4 — Georgia World Congress Center Authority (@GWCC_ATL) March 23, 2018

Nita and I send our most sincere condolences to Shirley and the entire Miller family. Rest In Peace, Governor. pic.twitter.com/GBkgeuigWG — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) March 23, 2018

#Breaking Sad news to pass along. Former Georgia Governor and Senator Zell Miller has passed away. We're gathering details now. pic.twitter.com/d1XxPFuoQ1 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) March 23, 2018

Just received this alert: former Georgia Zell Miller has died. More information at noon. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/bUPIXMLhuZ — Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) March 23, 2018

RIP The Governor who gave Georgia HOPE. Taught my favorite class at @EmoryUniversity & went out of his way to set me up with a round of job interviews my senior year without my even asking https://t.co/sA0LLXpOL5 — Justin Gray (@grayjustin) March 23, 2018

It is with a heavy heart that Sandra and I offer Shirley our deepest condolences on the passing of her devoted husband, Zell. Georgia has lost a favorite son and a true statesman, and I’ve lost a dear friend. (1/3) — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) March 23, 2018

Zell’s legacy is unequaled and his accomplishments in public service are innumerable. Without question, our state and our people are better off because of him. (2/3) — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) March 23, 2018

But the mark Zell made in his private life—as a dutiful son, a loving husband, & a proud father & grandfather—are the ones of which I’m sure he was most proud. I was honored to serve with him in the senate & have cherished his counsel for decades. May God bless him and keep him. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) March 23, 2018

Truer words have never been spoken: "We’ll probably not see his likes again." Former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller, 86, dies #gapol https://t.co/mZgjpWiXYL — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 23, 2018

U.S. Senator David Perdue comments on the passing of Zell Miller:

“Bonnie and I join all Georgians in mourning the loss of former Governor and U.S. Senator Zell Miller. Zell Miller touched the lives of many as a teacher, Marine, public servant, and friend. Throughout his career, Zell Miller was a strong advocate for the value of a public education and made it his mission to ensure Georgia students had the opportunity to pursue a college degree. Because of his work on the HOPE Scholarship Program, over 1.8 million Georgians have been able to attend a public college or university in Georgia who may not have been able to otherwise. His legacy will live on through them. Bonnie and I are praying for Shirley and the Miller family during this very difficult time.”

Gov. Nathan Deal comments on the passing of Zell Miller:

"It is with a heavy heart that Sandra and I offer Shirley our deepest condolences on the passing of her devoted husband, Zell. Georgia has lost a favorite son and a true statesmen, and I’ve lost a dear friend. Zell’s legacy is unequaled and his accomplishments in public service are innumerable. Without question, our state and our people are better off because of him. But the mark Zell made in his private life—as a dutiful son, a loving husband, and a proud father and grandfather—are the ones of which I’m sure he was most proud. I was honored to serve with him in the Senate and have cherished his counsel for decades. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones, of which he had many. May God bless him and keep him."

