  • Thousands gather for public memorial service for Zell Miller

    Updated:

    YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. - The public is getting the chance to say a final goodbye to Zell Miller. 

    The memorial for the former governor and senator is being held at Miller’s hometown of Young Harris, Georgia. 

    The event is being held in Glenn-McGinnis Hall in the Clegg Fine Arts Building of the college where Miller was a professor when he ran for and won a state senate seat to launch his political career.

    Miller's family said the 86-year-old died peacefully at his home with his family by his side just after 10 a.m. Friday.

    Miller served as Mayor of Young Harris from 1959-1960. He served as a Georgia State Senator from 1961-1964. He served as Lieutenant Governor of Georgia for 16 years from 1975-1991. He is currently the longest serving Lieutenant Governor in Georgia history. 

    Miller served as the 79th Governor of Georgia from 1991-1999. As Governor, he created the HOPE (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally) Scholarship and Georgia’s Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Program. He went on to serve in the U.S. Senate from 2000-2005. 

