  • Police investigate double homicide in Decatur

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a double homicide at an apartment complex in Decatur.

    Decatur police tell Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a double homicide at Trinity Walk Apartments in the 400 block of West Trinity Place Sunday afternoon.

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for live reports on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    Police said in a news release Sunday, they were called out to the apartments for a possible stabbing. When they arrived they found two victims. 

    Investigators said they are not releasing the names of the two victims because the family has not be notified yet. 

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also at the scene assisting in the investigation.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigate double homicide in Decatur

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Armed and dangerous' brothers sought in man's murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman uses steak knife during cell phone store robbery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father home with kids wrestles intruder, shooting and killing him, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer injured after being hit by person driving stolen car, police say