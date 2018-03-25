Police investigate double homicide in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a double homicide at an apartment complex in Decatur.
Decatur police tell Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a double homicide at Trinity Walk Apartments in the 400 block of West Trinity Place Sunday afternoon.
Police said in a news release Sunday, they were called out to the apartments for a possible stabbing. When they arrived they found two victims.
Decatur Police and @GBI_GA investigating a scene in Decatur. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/CqJpaH6l8l— Scott Mottern (@SwagOn2) March 25, 2018
Investigators said they are not releasing the names of the two victims because the family has not be notified yet.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also at the scene assisting in the investigation.
