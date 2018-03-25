Georgia Tech grads bring popular ‘party bike service' to Atlanta

ATLANTA - Asheville, North Carolina has the Amazing Pubcycle. Nashville, Tennessee has the Pedal Tavern. Madison, Wisconsin has the Trolley Pub.
And now, Atlanta has the Southern Pedaler. The bike tours, in which guests help pedal around cities — normally big, tourism-friendly ones — have become popular in recent years.
Rani Shetti and Daniel Deedy got the idea to start one in Atlanta after experiencing Asheville’s Amazing Pubcycle. The Georgia Tech graduates launched their company earlier this month.
Southern Pedaler offers two-hour tours for up to 15 people on its large "pedaler" and up to six people on a smaller version of the bike. The tour stops at Midtown and Downtown attractions, restaurants and bars where guests may drink, as they can’t bring alcohol on board.
The large bike, which costs $400, requires a minimum of eight people to launch; there are 10 pedaling seats and 5 non-pedaling seats. The small version costs $180 and requires a minimum of four people to launch; all riders must pedal.
Guests must be at least 12 years of age. The company is based in Midtown, at the corner of 10th Street and Juniper.
