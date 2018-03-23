Mother crashed car into pole to prove to kids God is real, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a mother intentionally crashed her SUV into a pole to prove to her two small children that God is real.
Investigators say Bakari Warren, 25, told officers after the crash that she did it on purpose to show her kids that if they believe, God would protect them.
The crash and the 5- and 7-year-old kids’ explanation were all caught on camera.
Police say Warren was driving northbound on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard when she crossed into the southbound lanes and drove head on into a concrete pole.
