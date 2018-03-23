Police search for men involved in shootout at Chick-fil-A (VIDEO)

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Police are searching for several men involved in a shootout in a Chick-Fil-A parking lot Thursday.
It happened at the restaurant at the Avalon off Old Milton Parkway.
No one was injured, but everyone involved ran from the scene, according to police. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident.
Officers blocked off the parking lot with crime scene tape for hours on Thursday.
On Friday, Alpharetta police released video of the shootout. They said they are looking for a dark green Trail Blazer and a dark colored 2016 Dodge Ram with Michigan tag DA63621.
Update on yesterday’s shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Chick-Fil-A on Old Milton Parkway.— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) March 23, 2018
We are looking for the whereabouts of a dark green Trail Blazer and a dark colored 2016 Dodge Ram with Michigan tag DA63621. Please see our Facebook page for more info. pic.twitter.com/F8M626Dux6
If you have any information about the people involved in the shooting, call the Alpharetta Police Department.
