ATLANTA - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has taken down the Wi-Fi at the world’s busiest airport after a cyber-attack on the city of Atlanta, and its website is spotty.
The Atlanta airport’s website said after the cyber-attack that security wait times and flight information may not be accurate, advising passengers to check with their airline for information.
There’s no estimated time to restore the service yet, according to Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Reese McCranie.
“While we aren’t directly affected by the cyberattack, we are being abundantly cautious and have taken these systems offline,” McCranie said.
Chief Operating Officer Richard Cox told Channel 2 Action News that city officials learned at 5:40 a.m. Thursday that there was an outage affecting the network.
He said the outage did not affect the public safety or water departments or the airport.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the city is working with federal agencies and private sector partners to address the problem.
City employees are being asked to stay off their computers after a massive cyber-attack against the City of Atlanta.
Employees at Atlanta City Hall were handed instructions as they came through the front doors Friday.
