ATLANTA - City employees are being asked to stay off their computers after a massive cyber-attack against the City of Atlanta.
Employees at Atlanta City Hall were handed instructions as they came through the front doors Friday.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant obtained a copy of the flyer that requested employees not turn on computers or log onto their workstations.
We're working to learn how much, if any, sensitive information may have been compromised or stolen
Friday’s action comes as city officials are struggling to determine how much sensitive information may have been compromised in a Thursday cyber-attack.
The city has also received demands that it pay a ransom of $50,000, according to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are working with city officials to identify the source of the attack.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport took down the Wi-Fi at the world’s busiest airport after the cyber-attack.
The Atlanta airport’s website said security wait times and flight information may not be accurate.
