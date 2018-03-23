0 Georgia's First Lady Sandra Deal opens up about battle with breast cancer

ATLANTA - Georgia’s First Lady Sandra Deal is sharing new details about her battle with breast cancer.

She recently sat down with Channel 2 Action News anchor Jovita Moore and explained why she considers herself lucky.

“I thought I really needed to get rid of this hair, and I might as well do it the right way and go to the beautician,” Deal said.

Deal has allowed the world to see her battle with breast cancer.

“I said, ‘You know, if this would help people, then it’s OK to put it on social media,’” Deal said.

After a mammogram in January, Deal’s longtime doctor in Gainesville recommended a biopsy. They discovered a tumor and within a week, she had surgery to remove it.

“It was discovered quickly. It was when he did the surgery. It was level one, which I was thankful for,” Deal said.

To be safe, Deal said, doctors recommended chemotherapy.

“I said, ‘OK. If we’re going to do it, let’s get with it because I’ve got things to do,” Deal said with a laugh.

Deal was looking forward to getting back to things like her advocacy for child welfare and education, and her statewide reading program.

“As soon as I can, I’ll be back,” Deal said.

The 76-year-old said she’s on a new mission, too. She wants to encourage women to get mammograms and routine physicals.

“That’s the key to survival,” she said.

Deal said she considers herself lucky. Doctors caught her cancer early and she said chemo hasn’t been as rough on her as it is on others.

Deal’s final chemo treatment is scheduled for April 5.

After that, she’ll have about three weeks of recovery and then regular check-ups.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.