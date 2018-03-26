0 Bill payment sites down as city of Atlanta works to resolve cyber attack issues

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says service has not been restored for the city after a cyber attack.

While Bottoms told Channel 2 Action News Monday morning that the city is making more progress each day, the situation is not yet resolved.

Many city departments still feel the impact of the ransomware attack, including at municipal court.

Bill payment sites are down, and people will not be charged if ticket payments are late as a result.

Watershed Management customers need to apply for new service in person, and customers cannot pay their bills online or in person for now.

The hack has also forced Atlanta police to write up officer reports by hand.

City council is working on a new workflow.

The cyber attack happened early Thursday morning. Since then, Bottoms said teams have been working 24/7 to get city systems back online. She said the city has brought in what she calls “best in class” external partners for guidance.

“I wish that I could say it would be the last time, but it really never is the last time. We just have to make sure that we’re doing all that we can do and making the investments in the city to be as protected as possible,” Bottoms said.

So far, Bottoms has given no indication that the city will pay the six-bitcoin ransom, which equates to about $50,000.

City officials tweeted Monday:

"There is no evidence to show that customer or employee data has been compromised. However, customers and employees are encouraged to take precautionary measures to monitor and protect their personal information."

