Father makes son apologize, turn himself in after church vandalism

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A local father made his son apologize and turned himself in to jail after finding out he vandalized a local church.
Pastor Dante Long went to his church this past week to find satanic, profane graffiti spayed through the inside of his new church.
Long said he thought the vandals were not comfortable with African-Americans being in their neighborhood.
Shortly after Channel 2 Action News reported on the incident, we learned an arrest had been made.
The father of the teenage suspect charged with vandalizing the church told Channel 2's Christian Jennings he’s shocked by his son’s actions.
We’re speaking with the pastor and the father, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}